SpaceX marks 500th launch of reused rocket with Sentinel-6B satellite

SpaceX has successfully launched the Sentinel-6B ocean-mapping satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday, marking the company's 500th orbital mission using a previously flown Falcon 9 booster. Liftoff occurred at 12:21 a.m. ET, with the rocket's first stage returning safely to Vandenberg for a landing about nine minutes later.

Sentinel-6B to monitor global sea levels

The Sentinel-6B satellite, part of the EU's Copernicus Earth-observing program, will track sea surface heights with high precision, continuing the work of its predecessor, Sentinel-6 Michael Frelich. It carries both a radar altimeter from ESA and a NASA-provided microwave radiometer to improve measurements and climate monitoring accuracy.

The mission involves collaboration among NASA, ESA, the European Commission, Eumetsat, NOAA, and France's CNES. Sentinel-6B will operate alongside Sentinel-6 Michael Frelich during its first year, allowing precise cross-calibration between the two satellites for enhanced data reliability.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell praised the milestone, highlighting the role of reusable rockets in making frequent spaceflight possible. She noted that the achievement paves the way for the Starship program, which aims to deliver cargo and humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.