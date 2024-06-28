SpaceX is being paid nearly $1 billion to crash the International Space Station

HQ

Despite being a staple in our night sky for the past 25 years, it's almost time for the International Space Station to be decommissioned and end its operational tenure. The cosmic facility will be shut down in 2030, and with that in mind, NASA will be required to remove the facility from orbit.

How will it go about this task? Simple. It's going to crash the ISS into the ocean, in a controlled descent designed to avoid civilian populations. NASA itself will not be undertaking the responsibility of this duty, as instead it has tapped commercial and rival agency SpaceX to complete this objective.

The job will see SpaceX creating a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle that "provide the capability to deorbit the space station and ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas."

NASA will be paying SpaceX $843 million to tackle this problem, even though the responsibility to ensure the ISS is ready for deorbit will fall to the five agencies that routinely use it, including NASA, the European Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos (Russia).

