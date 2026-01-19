SpaceTech investment set to surge in 2026 after record 2025

HQ

Global investment in space technology is expected to rise further in 2026, fueled by defence-linked satellite programs and private sector interest in launch capacity, according to Seraphim Space (via Reuters). The sector is increasingly seen as a strategic priority, with countries competing for technological and geopolitical advantage.

In 2025, private investment hit a record $12.4 billion, up 48% from the previous year, with $3.8 billion in the final quarter alone. The US dominated funding, contributing $7.3 billion, about 60% of global investment, driven by launch services and defence programs such as the Pentagon's Golden Dome initiative.

Image furnished by NASA // Shutterstock

Investors point to a potential SpaceX IPO as a major catalyst for growth, validating SpaceTech as a mainstream asset class and opening the door for other late-stage companies to pursue public listings, said Seraphim analyst Lucas Bishop.

Europe saw more modest growth, while Asia maintained elevated investment levels, with China contributing around $2 billion to domestic satellite and launch development. Analysts say integrating AI into space hardware and analytics will be another key driver in the coming year.

The sector's momentum follows US President Donald Trump's December executive order designating space a core national security and economic priority, signaling continued government support that investors believe will sustain growth in 2026 and beyond.