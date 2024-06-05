Spacestation Gaming has signed a Magic: The Gathering player

HQ

We're seeing esports organisations expand into a whole variety of different areas as of late. One such example of this comes from Spacestation Gaming, who is now looking to explore the world of Magic: The Gathering.

The team has signed "Thunder" as its dedicated Magic player. It's unclear how exactly SSG will look to support Thunder in his efforts at Magic tournaments, but we can at least expect to see him rocking an SSG jersey and representing the organisation wherever he competes.

What other areas and competitive scenes do you think esports organisations should look to enter?