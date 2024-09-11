English
Halo Infinite

Spacestation Gaming are the Halo Championship Series Salt Lake City Major champions

The team held off the ever-present OpTic Gaming to win the event.

The second Major of the 2024 Halo Championship Series came to a close over the weekend. The tournament saw the best Halo Infinite teams heading to Salt Lake City in the US to battle it out for a slice of a $250,000 prize pool and a spot in the World Championship planned for October.

With that tournament wrapped up, we can now add that Spacestation Gaming has been crowned victor after holding off the ever-present and competitive OpTic Gaming in the grand finals. This means that SSG is heading home with $100,000 in prize money and joining 15 other teams as qualified attendees for the World Championship.

Halo Infinite

