Spacestation Gaming are the 2024 Halo World Champions

HQ

Last night was an enormous evening for Halo fans. Not only did 343 Industries announce a rebrand with plans to switch to Unreal Engine 5 and drop the Slipspace engine, and promise that several new Halo projects are in development, but it was also the last day of the 2024 Halo Championship Series and the World Championship.

This tournament concluded with a heavyweight match between Spacestation Gaming and OpTic Gaming, an action-packed set that ultimately saw the former come out on top and claim the trophy for this season. That's right, SSG are the 2024 Halo World Champions, meaning Adam "Bound" Gray, Kevin "Eco" Smith, Braedon "StelluR" Boettcher, Kaci "Lqgend" Sabri, and coach Kyle "Elamite" Elam can all add championship ring to their collection as well as taking home their share of $400,000 in prize money.

With this in mind, the 2024 HCS season is in the books, but there are plans for a 2025 season, so expect further information on this front in the coming weeks and months.