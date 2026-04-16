Spaceballs 2 reveals its title in first teaser

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Nearly 40 years ago, we saw Yogurt tell us that he hopes to return in Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money. While that would have been a fitting title for the upcoming sequel, that isn't the name they've gone for. Instead, it's still very fitting, but captures something else about the film.

Enough beating around the bush, the second film is called Spaceballs 2: The New One. It was confirmed by Mel Brooks himself in a new teaser you can see below. Brooks confirms that Spaceballs 2 isn't called The Search for More Money, because he found the money, and has it in a bag at his house.

At CinemaCon, fans got to see a bit more of the movie, which arrives next April. There are reportedly multiple Star Wars sequel trilogy jabs in the film, which is to be expected, alongside a Na'Vi peeing while Dark Helmet watches, a slice of pizza called Pizza the Hutt, and Yogurt with abs. What more could you want?