Spaceballs 2 filming has now officially wrapped up

There were plenty of jaws dropping around the world in the summer of 2024 when it was confirmed that Spaceballs would be getting a sequel, once again with Mel Brooks (now 99 years old) as producer - and with much of the old cast returning to their roles.

Filming began in late September, and now the final scenes have been shot. Via Instagram, screenwriter and producer Josh Gad announced that the work is complete and he seems very pleased with the result:

"I cannot believe we are here. It really was Ludicrous speed, but that is an official picture wrap on #Spaceballs2 . 3 years ago I called Mel Brooks with an idea for a film forty years in the making. I couldn't believe he said yes. But more importantly, I can't believe we actually got to make it. This movie has been the greatest creative experience of my entire life. I can't wait to share it with you all."

Now it's time for post-production, including editing and special effects, before Spaceballs 2 hits theaters in 2027 on a date that's still to be determined.

We will obviously miss John Candy in the role of Barf, but seeing Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, Daphne Zuniga as Queen Vespa, and Bill Pullman as Lone Starr will certainly go a long way. In addition, Mel Brooks himself reprises his two roles as Yogurt and President Skroob (read the name backwards).