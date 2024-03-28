Space stations get a huge overhaul in No Man's Sky's Orbital update

HQ

While No Man's Sky is full of brilliant planets to explore, getting from one distant world to another needs a spaceship, and everything involving space-faring vessels is getting an update with Hello Games' latest additions to the game.

The Orbital update introduces tonnes of changes to the game's ships, space stations, and more. Space stations have had a complete overhaul, both internally and externally, and they'll be a lot more dynamic to explore.

Fleet missions will also give you new ways to find something to do in the wider galaxy at your fingertips, and you've got new ship creation and customisation options, too. Check it all out in the trailer below, and read the patch notes here.