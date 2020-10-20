Space Simulator Mars Horizon is launching on November 17

You're watching Advertisements

Have you ever dreamt about venturing into the wide, dangerous, mysterious and intriguing outer space? Mars Horizon might be your chance. Developed by Auroch Digital, the team has been working with the European Space Agency to bring players a more realistic gameplay.

In Mars Horizon, players will run a major space agency with the goal "to complete the first manned mission to Mars". You need to construct a base, design and build rockets, conduct missions throughout the Solar System, etc. Here, management is vital, each decision can be a matter of life and death.

So, when can you take off and make the ambitious space dream come true? The developer has announced that Mars Horizon will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on November 17. If you want to have a test-fly, there's a demo on Steam available.

Check out the new trailer below.