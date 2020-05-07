Space shooter Chorus unveiled for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

This afternoon, as part of the latest Inside Xbox, we got our first look at a new game called Chorus: Rise as One, a space shooter by Fishlabs and published by Deep Silver. Set in a new sci-fi IP, the game's coming out next year, and when it does it'll hit PC, PS4/PS5, Stadia, and Xbox One/Series X (speaking of which, on Xbox, it'll feature Smart Delivery so you'll only have to buy it the one time).

During the reveal we got to see some of the game's space combat via the action-packed announcement trailer (that you can see below), and we were also sent a few details in the post by Deep Silver once the trailer had run its course. Here's how they explain it:

In Chorus, players will take control of dual protagonists: ex-cultist Nara, an ace pilot with a haunted past, and Forsaken - a sentient AI starfighter and her closest ally, with a mysterious backstory of his own to unravel. This story-driven single-player experience invites gamers to unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities as they fight to free the galaxy from the Circle: an oppressive cult that will stop at nothing to ensure complete subjugation.

"We're delighted to announce this exciting new IP," studio director Tobias Severin wrote. "From the beginning our focus has been on delivering amazing moment to moment gameplay to evolve the spirit of classic space flight shooters. We are fully leveraging the power of gen 9 hardware, allowing us to create richer, more detailed, ray traced environments, all at 4K and 60FPS."

Check it out in the trailer below.