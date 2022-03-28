Cookies

Space Punks

Space Punks to enter open beta in April

The Flying Wild Hog-developed game will be free to play when it enters open beta.

Flying Wild Hog has announced that its co-op action RPG looter-shooter, Space Punks will be entering open beta in April, at which point the game will also become free-to-play, following a stint as an early access game that required a purchasable Founders Pack to play.

As noted in a new open beta trailer, Space Punks will officially become free-to-play on April 20 on the Epic Games Store. The game will include all of the previously released content and updates, and will, due to it being a live service title, continue to be updated with fresh content going forward.

While you can check out the short open beta trailer below, you can also read our original thoughts on Space Punks following its early access launch last year here.

Space Punks

