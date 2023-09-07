Space Punks is being shut down

HQ

Developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Jagex has announced that the sci-fi looter-shooter, Space Punks, will officially be shut down later this year. As noted in a statement, the game no longer features access to its in-game store or the Epic storefront, and then in two months, on November 6, 2023, the game will stop its live services too.

With this closure in mind, anyone who has made purchases within the game will be eligible for a refund.

Speaking about the shutdown, the statement adds: "It is with a heavy heart that we share this news regarding Space Punks.

"Flying Wild Hog and Jagex regretfully announce the discontinuation of support for Space Punks. This decision follows careful consideration of market conditions and our goals, and while tough, it was deemed necessary.

"Our mission is to craft games that stay close to gamers' hearts for years. We would like to express our deep gratitude to all of you who joined us on this journey, from early access to Open Beta. Your feedback has been invaluable."