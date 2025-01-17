Space Mountain turns 50: Disney celebrates one of the most iconic rides of all-time

HQ

Walt Disney is celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of their most iconic attractions: Space Mountain. This enclosed roller coaster, set entirely in the dark, with light and music simulating a space travel, opened on January 15, 1975 at Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World resort in Florida. It proved so popular, it was cloned in Disneyland, California, on May 27,1977 (two days after the release of Star Wars).

To celebrate the occasion, Disney has published a blog entry telling the story of the ride and its multiple iterations around the world, including arguable the most innovative one, the Disneyland Paris version, which celebrates 30 years, and was one of the first launch roller coasters, based on Jules Verne's From the Earth to the Moon and the George Méliès film.

Now, five versions of Space Mountain exist in the world: California, Orlando, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong. All of them have received renovations over the years, adding new theming, like the Star Wars based "Hyperspace Mountain", and Tokyo's one was demolished and will be rebuilt with a new layout on 2027.

Have you ever tried one of the Space Mountains around the world?

