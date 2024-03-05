Space Marines land on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tomorrow

HQ

Call of Duty has had quite a lot of major crossovers as late. We've seen rappers, TV characters, and more join the front lines of the world's most-popular FPS, and now it's time for a Warhammer 40,000 crossover too.

Tomorrow, the 6th of March is the day when Space Marines will be playable in the game, giving players new Operators to equip. Moreover, a whole host of changes are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Zombies, and more. New game modes, such as Bounty and Juggermosh, will be available alongside an additional playlist and map.

Also, later down the line in Modern Warfare III - Season 2 Reloaded, we'll see collaborations with Dune and Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire. Keep your eyes peeled if you want to grab all the tie-in content.