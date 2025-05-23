Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition has been revealed

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition has just been announced, a heavily remastered version of the now 14-year-old original game. Developed by SneakyBox together with Relic, the remaster aims to bring new life to the brutal adventure of Captain Titus. We will finally be able to slaughter Xenos in crisp 4K resolution, with improved models, textures, modernised controls, updated interface and remixed audio. Of course, all previous DLC is also included in the package.

Multiplayer mode also returns with 8v8 battles when Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition is released on 10th June for Xbox Series X/S and PC for $40. The game will also be available from day one on Game Pass. However, there has been no mention of a PlayStation 5 version so far.

The full list of improvements and updates is as follows:



Higher fidelity and improved textures.



4K Resolution.



Improved character models.



Modernized control scheme and interface overhaul.



Remastered audio.





Chaos Unleashed Map Pack



Dreadnought Assault downloadable content



Iron Hand Veteran Chapter Pack downloadable content



Death Guard Champion Chapter Pack downloadable content



Golden Relic Bolter



Golden Relic Chainsword



Power Sword



Blood Angels Veteran Armor Set



Salamanders Veteran Armor Set



Alpha Legion Champion Armor Set



Legion of the Damned Armor Set



Emperor's Elite Pack



Traitor Legions Pack



For the emperor!