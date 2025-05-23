Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition has been revealed

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition has just been announced, a heavily remastered version of the now 14-year-old original game. Developed by SneakyBox together with Relic, the remaster aims to bring new life to the brutal adventure of Captain Titus. We will finally be able to slaughter Xenos in crisp 4K resolution, with improved models, textures, modernised controls, updated interface and remixed audio. Of course, all previous DLC is also included in the package.
Multiplayer mode also returns with 8v8 battles when Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition is released on 10th June for Xbox Series X/S and PC for $40. The game will also be available from day one on Game Pass. However, there has been no mention of a PlayStation 5 version so far.
The full list of improvements and updates is as follows:
For the emperor!