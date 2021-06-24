Space Jam game and controllers announced

As you might have heard of, Warner is about to give Space Jam another run with the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is being released on both HBO as well as in theatres. But just as with the original movie from 1996, there's also a tie-in video game coming called Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game.

This is a retro-brawler developed by Digital Eclipse, the same people who spoiled us with games like The Disney Afternoon Collection and also Mega Man Legacy Collection. This game will be released as a free-to-play title for PC and Xbox on July 15, but there is actually a way to play it earlier as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get a two weeks exclusive head start on July 1.

There are also three new Xbox Series S/X controllers being launched on July 8 with themes from the movie. Those are called Tune Squad, Goon Squad and Serververse. Check out trailers and images from both the game and controllers below.