Space Invaders Invincible Collection is heading to the west on August 17

Space Invaders Invincible Collection is finally heading to the west on August 17 after releasing in Japan back in March 2020. The collection contains 11 classic titles that span across the series' entire history, and at present, it only appears to be releasing on the Nintendo Switch. Strictly Limited Games did previously release a physical version of the game in the west, but this is, of course, the first time that it has been purchasable in the territory from the Nintendo eShop.

You can take a look at the full list of games included within the collection below:

● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) - b/w

● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) - colour

● Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

● Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

● Super Space Invaders '91 (1990, Arcade)

● Space Invaders Extreme (2018)

● Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

● Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

● Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

● Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

