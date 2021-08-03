English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Space Invaders Invincible Collection

Space Invaders Invincible Collection is heading to the west on August 17

It includes 11 classic titles from the series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Space Invaders Invincible Collection is finally heading to the west on August 17 after releasing in Japan back in March 2020. The collection contains 11 classic titles that span across the series' entire history, and at present, it only appears to be releasing on the Nintendo Switch. Strictly Limited Games did previously release a physical version of the game in the west, but this is, of course, the first time that it has been purchasable in the territory from the Nintendo eShop.

You can take a look at the full list of games included within the collection below:

● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) - b/w
● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) - colour
● Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)
● Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)
● Super Space Invaders '91 (1990, Arcade)
● Space Invaders Extreme (2018)
● Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)
● Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)
● Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)
● Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Space Invaders Invincible Collection

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy