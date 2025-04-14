English
Space Force commander dismissed following email DOD claims "undermined" JD Vance

Colonel relieved of duty following message seen as contradicting US leadership's stance on Danish-Greenlandic relations.

The latest news on Greenland. Colonel Susan Meyers has been dismissed from her position at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland after sending an internal email that appeared to distance the unit from JD Vance's recent criticisms of Denmark's role in Greenland.

The Space Force cited a loss of confidence in her leadership, emphasising the importance of nonpartisan conduct. Her message, sent shortly after Vance's visit, aimed to reassure allied personnel from Denmark and Greenland, diverging from official statements.

With strategic interests in Greenland growing under President Trump's administration, the incident underscores heightened sensitivities within military diplomacy. For now, it remains to be seen how this dismissal will affect US relations with its Arctic allies.

Colonel Susan Meyers, Usha Vance and JD Vance // Shutterstock

