Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Space for Sale

Space for Sale gets new trailer, still no word on release window

The cosmic property development title will eventually debut on PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Following its reveal at last year's THQ Nordic Showcase, Mirage Game Studio's Space for Sale has also made an appearance at this year's event. Granted, it was only a brief one, as the game simply got a new trailer that showed us another look at the project, albeit without informing any further when it will be launching on PC.

We have been given a little bit more information about the game and some new features that have been introduced ever since its reveal. Specifically, we can now look forward to boss fights that task the player with using their building talents to defeat powerful enemies. Otherwise, the trailer also gives a look at some of the updated building systems and how you can interact with the environment to create power sources for the properties you build throughout your solar system.

While there is still no word on when Space for Sale will launch, we have been told that the closed beta is almost here and that players can now head to its website to apply to be part of this.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content