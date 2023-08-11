Space for Sale gets new trailer, still no word on release window

Following its reveal at last year's THQ Nordic Showcase, Mirage Game Studio's Space for Sale has also made an appearance at this year's event. Granted, it was only a brief one, as the game simply got a new trailer that showed us another look at the project, albeit without informing any further when it will be launching on PC.

We have been given a little bit more information about the game and some new features that have been introduced ever since its reveal. Specifically, we can now look forward to boss fights that task the player with using their building talents to defeat powerful enemies. Otherwise, the trailer also gives a look at some of the updated building systems and how you can interact with the environment to create power sources for the properties you build throughout your solar system.

While there is still no word on when Space for Sale will launch, we have been told that the closed beta is almost here and that players can now head to its website to apply to be part of this.