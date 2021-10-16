Space Crew: Legendary Edition is blasting its way onto PC and consoles on October 21

HQ

Strategic space sim Space Crew is set to receive a free Legendary Edition expansion on October 21 that includes a brand-new campaign and on-foot missions.

The new Andriod Ambush campaign will see players battle against a droid army that was previously in alliance with the United Defence Force. It's said to feature new gear, liveries, and upgrades for those who are able to succeed.

On-foot missions haven't previously featured in Space Crew and they are teased to be a mix of exploration, puzzles, and combat. Within these, you'll only be able to select three crew members, so it's vital you pick the right team for the job.

"We're really excited to be launching the Legendary Edition for Space Crew" says Jon Wingrove, co-founder of Runner Duck Games. "We want to say a huge thank you to our wonderful community for their amazing support and we're delighted to be able to give players more content to blast off this October."

You can take a look at the new trailer for the Legendary Edition in the video above.