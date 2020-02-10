Space Channel 5 VR scores a PS4 launch title

The early days of 3D saw some wacky ideas turned into video games, and Sega has a rich history when it comes to developing offbeat titles that dance to their own beat. One such game was Space Channel 5, which landed on the Dreamcast all the way back at the very end of the last millennium. Now, just over 20 years later, it's back, this time reworked as a VR experience for PC and PS4.

We say "PC and PS4", however, it's PlayStation 4 players who'll be getting the game first after a new launch trailer landed alongside confirmation of a release date of February 26 (it's actually out the day before, Feb 25, if you're based in North America). Naturally, as it's a VR-only game, you'll need a PSVR headset, with a Vive, SteamVR, and Oculus compatible version to follow.

The English language cast was also confirmed on the game's official site along with individual bios. The standout name is Cherami Leigh, who voices V in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077:

Ulala: Cherami Leigh

Jaguar: Tom Clarke-Hill

Kell: Cassandra Lee Morris

Bello: Ratana

Soon-Soon: Mari Suffiad

Glitter: Greg Chun

?: Megan Taylor Harvey

??: D.C. Douglas

With Space Channel 5 VR set to bust out its best moves in just a matter of weeks, are you prepared to strut your funky stuff in order to save the galaxy?