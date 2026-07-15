Space-cat shooter Astro Burn will exit Early Access by the end of July

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If you thought 2026 wasn't busy enough already when it comes to new video game launches, developer Beyond the Pixels has just made an announcement that will likely draw the attention of anyone who likes to hear "space" and "cats" used in the same sentence.

Astro Burn, a game regarded as a "high-octane space-cat shooter", is set to end its journey through Early Access in a couple of weeks, evolving into its 1.0 state before the end of July. The exact date for the transition is set for July 30.

When Astro Burn does leave Early Access, the 1.0 edition will be met with a major update that introduces a ton of new content and features. As for what this will include, we're told the narrative will have a conclusion with Levels 8 and 9 available to be completed. On top of this are new modes tailored to real cats so they can watch "specialised entertainment channels" and an ASMR option for humans too. There will be a competitive cooperative mode, new Speed Zones to allow players to improve their time-attack runs, kittens to rescue for added bonus scores, and bullets are being swapped out for cat food treats instead in instances. Finally, expect broader localisation (including Spanish, French, and Japanese), plus a new Fully Verified status for the Steam Deck edition.

Lastly, as the game smashed its previous Kickstarter aim, a physical edition of Astro Burn is on the way, with this including "custom USB cartridges, cassette tape soundtracks, and exclusive lore-filled trading cards alongside the digital storefront launch."

Will you be checking out Astro Burn again in a couple of weeks?