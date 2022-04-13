Space balloon aims to take tourists into the stratosphere in 2024

HQ

With the recent boom of commercialised space travel in mind, it's really not a massive surprise that companies are starting to look for more affordable options for sending tourists into "space". One of these ventures is aiming to start hosting flights in late 2024, and will be forsaking traditional rocket or engine power in favour of sending people into the stratosphere (which is high in Earth's atmosphere, around 100,000 feet off the ground, and not technically in space) via a giant balloon.

Called the Space Perspective, each ride is expected to last for around four hours, with that split 50/50 for ascent and descent. Unlike what Jeff Bezos is doing with Blue Origin, or Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic, Space Perspective is aiming to be a more comfortable experience by the looks of things, as the images shared so far seem to show the balloon to be essentially a cosy lounge space, fit with magazines, slippers, drinks, and blankets. Considering tickets are expected to come in at around $125,000, this is really shaping up to be the most expensive nap someone can take.

The website for Space Perspective does provide a few extra details about the balloon (which is actually called Spaceship Neptune), including that it claims to be the "world's only carbon-neutral spaceship". Otherwise, it's explained that the balloon comprises of three main areas; the Space Balloon, the Reserve Descent System, and the Neptune Capsule for tourists, and that the whole thing stays together from lift-off until splashdown, unlike regular spacecraft.

Take a look at the website for Space Perspective here, to check out the finer details of the project.