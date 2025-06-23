Space adventure flops - Elio has the worst opening in Pixar's history

HQ

The big summer release from Disney and Pixar is breaking records. But not in the way one might have hoped. No, Elio and his space adventure don't seem to be of much interest to fans, and the film is now officially Pixar's worst opening weekend ever, with a modest $35 million in revenue, as per Variety. This is far from the flying start needed to begin covering the production costs of around $150 million.

Of course, it's far from a disaster yet - the so-called "Elemental effect", where the opening was weak but the film subsequently took off and earned good money, could still happen. But if Elio doesn't get out of the black hole, the film could end up being a real flop, something Pixar would probably prefer to avoid.

In our review, we wrote, "Elio is a sweet summer holiday film with a lot of heart, even if it is a little predictable," and you can read the entire text here.

Have you seen Elio and what do you think of the film?