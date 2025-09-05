HQ

Despite being born in the late 90s, I had the pleasure of growing up with the Space Adventure Cobra anime and own both the Swedish and Japanese versions of the epic space opera on my shelf. So it wasn't a difficult decision to make when the question arose as to who would like to take on reviewing Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening. Developed by French studio Magic Pockets, the game adapts the first twelve episodes of the 1980s anime and now presents Cobra in a new, modern format, specifically a platform game.

It's a welcome reunion for an old fan who immediately gets itchy fingers after a marathon, but the question is whether the game holds up regardless of nostalgic love? That remains to be seen...

A fond reunion for all fans.

As mentioned earlier, the game follows the first twelve episodes of the TV series. For those new to both the anime and manga, the game revolves around Cobra, a man who, at the beginning of the game, has erased his memory of his previous life as a space hunter. But as we all know, the past has a fantastic ability to come back and bite you in the backside, which is of course also the case for Cobra, who eventually falls back into his old ways as an action hero out in space. At his side, he has his beautiful robot sidekick, also known as Lady, and his iconic psychogun (or psychopistol, as it was so nicely called in the Swedish dubbing), which allows him to escape even the toughest situations.

This is an ad:

Something I discovered and appreciated early on is that the game uses scenes from the TV series in various cutscenes to make the plot clear and consistent with the original material. It's a welcome reunion for anyone who has seen the series several times, while I imagine it also makes it easier for newcomers to understand the plot. The transitions are stylish, even if all the cutscenes are of poorer quality compared to the game's graphics and dialogue. However, I don't necessarily see this as a negative, as the scenes are taken from a series from the early 80s and are therefore naturally outdated.

All cutscenes come directly from the TV series.

At its core, it is a platform game where the aim is to progress through different levels, fight enemies and bosses, and solve simple puzzles. The game mechanics are simple. You run, jump, fight, climb, swim, and shoot your way with your trusty pyscho gun to get from point A to point B. The enemies follow the same pattern and unfortunately don't offer too much variety. Some use melee combat with various implements, others use firearms, while some protect themselves with shields that you have to get through first using your revolver. While most want to kill you, you have to jump between platforms, avoiding laser beams or other shenanigans and eliminating threats along the way in the form of enemies and finally bosses.

During the course of the game, there were several secrets and hidden treasures to be found. As the game progresses, you level up and become stronger. But by finding different secrets and collecting hidden treasures, you speed up the process significantly. Here, I really liked that you were given a clear reason why you should return to old levels and find more secrets, as it ultimately made it easier to continue playing. Still, the levels are varied and also follow the narrative of the series for the most part, while occasionally encountering different but usually relatively simple puzzles that hide a secret or two. But despite a certain variation in environments, I still wish the game had offered a greater variety in terms of gameplay to avoid ending up in a repetitive and monotonous gameplay as the hours flow on.

This is an ad:

The music and settings reflect the TV series.

Unfortunately, the control is not perfect, which becomes apparent as you go along. To begin with, you use the left joystick both to aim your weapons and to run. Thus, you are limited in being able to both run and aim at the same time, which makes it much more difficult when a lot happens and you want to do both at the same time. In addition, I also felt that the game was a bit too zealous when jumping from one ledge to another. One millimetre too short and you fell down, which at times became very frustrating. However, I am a bit picky about the latter, as the controls otherwise worked okay.

When it comes to the health system, I am unfortunately not a big fan. As you get injured, you lose lives that can only be regained by dying or collecting hearts from the enemy. Unlike many other games in the genre, life is not restored when you enter a new area, face a boss or at checkpoints. Nor does it continuously regenerate while you are out of combat. Since you cannot regain life without killing enemies, you simply have to wait until you die or until you manage to kill an enemy. Because of this, most of the time I choose to just jump to my death so that I regain my life before starting a boss fight. Because in the end, there are no negative consequences of dying, as it only results in returning to a previous checkpoint with my life restored.

A perfect example of when things get busy.

Visually, there are things I like enormously and things I like less. I love the use of the TV show in all the cutscenes and the fact that they maintain the anime feel in the dialogues. However, I feel that the graphics and style of the game as a whole do not make the geek in me go bananas. For a game that so clearly loves the source material, I think it's a shame that they didn't seize the opportunity to create a style that was more in the direction of the anime than the style they ultimately chose. While it's not an ugly game, I found the visuals to be a bit dull - especially when compared to all the cutscenes that have a distinct charm.

In terms of sound, it is noticeable that the series' soundtrack has been utilised. It's recognisable, nostalgic and fitting for the visuals. Like the show, it's very jazzy and charming, although at times it lacks a little more variety in length. When it comes to the voice actors, there is unfortunately a major difference in quality. At the beginning I chose to have the English dubbing, which unfortunately felt very wooden. I was grateful that it was possible to switch to the Japanese dubbing, which was significantly better in performance and feeling. Admittedly, it was harder to read all the dialogue, especially in combination with the fact that everything wants to kill you - but I felt it was a necessary evil for the experience.

You can feel the love for the source material.

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening is a cosy, nostalgic platform game that will delight many fans of the anime. It is charming, fun and shows a clear love for the source material. However, there are things I wish had been changed or done differently, such as being able to run and aim at the same time or offering more variety in terms of enemies and gameplay. I would also have liked to see a different style in terms of the game itself, but this is significantly offset by the extensive use of material from the TV series, so I can forgive it to a certain extent.

To sum up, I think it's a good game that I believe can entertain both fans of the series and fans of the genre, even if it needed some fine-tuning here and there. Above all, it's a game that reminds us why Cobra is still such an iconic and timeless hero - even if I personally prefer him in anime format. So now it's simply time for another rewatch.