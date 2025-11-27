Soyuz launch sends American and Russian crew to International Space Station

HQ

A Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft lifted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket launched at 12:28 p.m. Moscow time, with commander Sergei Kud-Sverchkov on his second mission, alongside first-time fliers Sergei Mikayev and NASA's Christopher Williams.

The spacecraft is expected to complete two orbits before an automated docking with the ISS later in the day. The crew will spend around eight months on the station, with their return planned for late July 2026. Below, you can watch it live.

This is a developing news story...

1) Launch:

2) Docking:

3) Hatch opening: