Southern Europe sees rising backlash against mass tourism

The latest news on Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Protests against mass tourism erupted across southern Europe over the weekend, with demonstrators in cities like Barcelona calling for radical changes to protect local communities.
Armed with water pistols and smoke bombs, residents expressed frustration over rising rents and loss of neighbourhood identity. Activist groups say the current tourism model is no longer sustainable and warn of worsening social tensions if policies remain unchanged.