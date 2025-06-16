English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Southern Europe sees rising backlash against mass tourism

Protesters in Spain, Italy, and Portugal demand limits on tourism to protect housing and quality of life.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Protests against mass tourism erupted across southern Europe over the weekend, with demonstrators in cities like Barcelona calling for radical changes to protect local communities.

Armed with water pistols and smoke bombs, residents expressed frustration over rising rents and loss of neighbourhood identity. Activist groups say the current tourism model is no longer sustainable and warn of worsening social tensions if policies remain unchanged.

Southern Europe sees rising backlash against mass tourism
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain - May 18th 2025 - Demonstration against excessive tourism, rising rents due to lack of housing and too many vacation homes on the promenade Paseo de las Canteras // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSpainItalyPortugal


Loading next content