Southern African peacekeepers begin exit from Congo's endless war

Under the weight of mounting losses and fading optimism, the SADC announced Thursday it will withdraw its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a turning point in a troubled peacekeeping effort to stabilize a region ravaged by decades of rebellion.

After 16 months of gritty street battles, ambushes in dense jungles, and little progress toward lasting peace, the bloc's leaders agreed to end their military mission and begin pulling troops home in phases.

The mission, launched in late 2023 to reinforce Congo's outgunned army against the M23 rebels, now leaves behind a landscape still smoldering: fresh clashes erupted this week in North Kivu, where exhausted soldiers and rebels trade fire over villages emptied of civilians.

Haunted by setbacks—including heavy casualties this year—the SADC's withdrawal reflects a grim reality: even regional heavyweights like South Africa and Tanzania, which contributed troops, could not untangle Congo's knotted conflicts.

Analysts warn the exit risks emboldening militias, while aid groups fear for millions displaced by the fighting. For weary Congolese officials, the challenge is stark: fill the security gap, fast.

Yet as tired soldiers pack their bags, families torn apart by violence whisper the same question: What happens next? Well, for now, it remains to be seen whether this withdrawal will offer Congo's weary civilians a breath of hope.

