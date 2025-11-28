Southeast Asia floods leave more than 180 dead, rescue efforts intensify

HQ

The death toll from severe flooding across Southeast Asia has climbed to at least 183, with Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia racing to rescue stranded residents and restore essential services after days of cyclone-driven rain.

Indonesia has confirmed 94 deaths, most of them on Sumatra, where entire communities remain cut off and emergency teams are still working to restore power and communications. Authorities continue to airlift aid into isolated areas as water levels slowly recede.

Thailand reported 87 deaths across its southern provinces, with more than 3.5 million people affected. Hat Yai, the worst-hit city, remained under water on Friday as residents surveyed widespread damage and endured power outages.

In Malaysia, 2 deaths. Storm Senyar has weakened after making landfall, but heavy rain and rough seas are still expected. Around 30,000 evacuees remain in shelters, while officials work to bring home hundreds of Malaysians stranded in flood-hit Thai hotels.