Southeast Asia floods death toll rises to 320, rescue efforts intensify

Floods across Southeast Asia have claimed at least 321 lives, with authorities racing to rescue stranded residents, restore power and communications, and coordinate recovery efforts as floodwaters begin to recede.

In Indonesia, Sumatra island remains the hardest hit, with 174 confirmed deaths, 79 people still missing, and thousands displaced, officials said. In Padang Pariaman, where 22 people died, residents faced water levels exceeding one metre, and some areas remain inaccessible to rescue teams. In northern Sumatra, authorities buried seven unclaimed victims in a mass grave.

Thailand reported 145 deaths across eight southern provinces, with more than 3.5 million people affected. In Hat Yai, residents remain ankle-deep in floodwaters and many are without electricity as they survey the damage. "It affects everything for us, in every way," said Somporn Petchtae, a 52-year-old resident.

In Malaysia, where 2 people have died, tropical storm Senyar weakened after making landfall. Authorities warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas that could endanger small boats. About 30,000 evacuees remain in shelters, down from over 34,000 on Thursday. Malaysian officials have evacuated 1,459 nationals stranded in flood-hit hotels in Thailand and are working to assist the remaining 300.