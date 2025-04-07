Southampton manager Ivan Jurić fired after earliest relegation in Premier League history

HQ

Southampton has made history in Premier League this season, but not in a good way. After a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, they have confirmed their relegation. And it is the earliest in the history of Premier League since it was founded as such in 1992.

With just 10 points and seven matches yet to be played, Southampton sits 22 points below salvation (Wolverhampton Wanderers, with 32 points). Their season has been catastrophic, with only 2 wins, 4 draws and 25 defeats, but Ipswich (20 points) and Leicester City (17 points) are not much better, and are almost guaranteed to join them at the Championship next year, after their promotion just one year ago. However, Southampton could still finish with the lowest point tally ever at Premier League if they don't score at least one more -a draw would do it-, as the record for the lowest tally is from Derby Country in 2007/08.

Southampton manager sacked after confirmed relegation

It should be of no surprise that Ivan Jurić has been fired from the club. The Croatian manager, recently Roma manager for just two months, was appointed as Southampton's coach on December 2024, replacing Russell Martin, sacked for the same reason. Simon Rusk will be interim head manager the remaining of the season for Southampton.

"Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation. Unfortunately, we haven't seen performances progress the way we had hoped. But we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up", said the club in a statement, confirming they had reached an agreement with the manager, and apparently the club used the relegation clause.

This historic club, founded in 1859, found its highest success when they won the FA Cup nearly fifty years ago, in 1976. They were promoted to Premier League last year by winning the play-off against Leeds United, finishing fourth in the regular season.