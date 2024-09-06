South Park won't try to cover the 2024 election

HQ

South Park is one of the most-interesting topical cartoons out there. Because it doesn't take long to make thanks to very simple animation, it can be very quick to keep up with trends and hot-button issues.

Fans of the show expect as much from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's creation, but they'll be dodging one political issue when the show returns. The 2024 Presidential Election is rapidly heating up, but South Park won't take aim at either candidate this time around.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Trey Parker and Matt Stone said how difficult it is to take South Park through a Presidential Election. "We've tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to—it's such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance," Stone said. "Obviously, it's fucking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun."

Parker adds: "I don't know what more we could possibly say about Trump."

Do you think South Park should weigh in on these major political issues?