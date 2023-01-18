South Park teaser trailer reveals season 26 starts in February

HQ

While last year's season of South Park was the show's second shortest ever, Matt Stone and Trey Parker with friends kind of made up for it by also giving us two fun movies. It's been six months since South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, however, so those of us who still like the show have waited a long time. Fortunately, the wait will soon be over.

Comedy Central has given us a teaser trailer that confirms South Park's 26th season is set to start sometime in February, and it's safe to say it won't shy away from the show's beloved butt humour and doing nasty things to poor Butters.