South Park: Snow Day launches in late March

With school cancelled, it's up to you and your friendsto make the most out of this snow day together with some familiar faces from the South Park universe. Now Question Games and THQ Nordic has confirmed the release date of South Park: Snow Day, and it turns out this co-op adventure arrives on March 26 for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox S/X.

While this isn't a fully price title (standard edition costs £24.99 / €29.99), there will be two editions called the Digital Deluxe (includes Season Pass) and Collector's Edition including more stuff at a higher price. Check out the two videos below for new gameplay and a presentation of the Collector's Edition.

