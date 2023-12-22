Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

South Park: Snow Day

South Park: Snow Day launches in late March

And it's being released in three different editions.

With school cancelled, it's up to you and your friendsto make the most out of this snow day together with some familiar faces from the South Park universe. Now Question Games and THQ Nordic has confirmed the release date of South Park: Snow Day, and it turns out this co-op adventure arrives on March 26 for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox S/X.

While this isn't a fully price title (standard edition costs £24.99 / €29.99), there will be two editions called the Digital Deluxe (includes Season Pass) and Collector's Edition including more stuff at a higher price. Check out the two videos below for new gameplay and a presentation of the Collector's Edition.

South Park: Snow Day

