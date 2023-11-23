Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
South Park Snow Day

South Park Snow Day gets a gameplay filled trailer

A massive blizzard has cancelled school, but the kids aren't sad at all.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it doesn't look like the successor of The Stick of Truth (2014) and The Fractured but Whole (2017) that so many of us have been asking for, we still think the upcoming co-op third-person adventure South Park Snow Day looks like good fun.

It will be released at a reduced price (€29.99 / £24.99) with a planned premiere spring 2024, and lets us play as a new kid in South Park. A brand new trailer shows plenty of gameplay and also reveals that we're going to get to meet a lot of familiar faces.

Check it out below.

HQ
South Park Snow Day

Related texts



Loading next content