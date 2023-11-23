South Park Snow Day gets a gameplay filled trailer

HQ

While it doesn't look like the successor of The Stick of Truth (2014) and The Fractured but Whole (2017) that so many of us have been asking for, we still think the upcoming co-op third-person adventure South Park Snow Day looks like good fun.

It will be released at a reduced price (€29.99 / £24.99) with a planned premiere spring 2024, and lets us play as a new kid in South Park. A brand new trailer shows plenty of gameplay and also reveals that we're going to get to meet a lot of familiar faces.

Check it out below.