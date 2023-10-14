South Park reveals new trailer for upcoming special titled "Joining the Panderverse"

South has dropped a hilarious new trailer for its upcoming special titled "Joining the Panderverse." The special, which is set to air on 27th October, will see Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman appear as female versions as themselves.

The official synopsis for the episode reads "Cartman's deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down."

The upcoming special is the first new content we've seen from South Park since Season 26 of the show wrapped up this March. The six-episode season featured episodes based on ChatGPT, Japanese toilets, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

You can take a look at the new trailer below: