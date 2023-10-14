Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
South Park

South Park reveals new trailer for upcoming special titled "Joining the Panderverse"

The hilarious new trailer sees the four boys swap genders.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

South has dropped a hilarious new trailer for its upcoming special titled "Joining the Panderverse." The special, which is set to air on 27th October, will see Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman appear as female versions as themselves.

The official synopsis for the episode reads "Cartman's deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down."

The upcoming special is the first new content we've seen from South Park since Season 26 of the show wrapped up this March. The six-episode season featured episodes based on ChatGPT, Japanese toilets, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

You can take a look at the new trailer below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content