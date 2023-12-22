South Park parodies Logan Paul and Prime energy drink

HQ

South Park is often known for keeping up with the latest trends in society and hitting them with the satire that Trey Parker and Matt Stone have made so famous. The latest target of their parodying is Logan Paul and his energy drink Prime.

In a fake trailer that found its way to social media, we can see someone who looks like an exact copy of Paul promoting his drink, Cred. After gunning for Prime and how it shouldn't be consumed by its target audience of children, Logan Paul responded, with his own parody version of the parody.

Logan Paul is - by many accounts - not the best person out there, but he sure knows how to market his product. The response already has millions of views on social media, and the comments seem to indicate Paul has survived the South Park grilling.