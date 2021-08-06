South Park is getting another game

Matt Stone and Trey Parker have joked (?) about cancelling South Park several times through the years, but there's no need to worry about the amazing universe.

ViacomCBS Inc. has announced that the company has signed a new deal with Stone and Parker extending through 2027. This doesn't just mean the show will reach at least 30 seasons, but the deal also includes a mind-boggling fourteen movies. It's important to note that the movies won't be as big...and uncut...as South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, as two of the fourteen "made-for-streaming movies" will make their way to Paramount+ this year. Extremely exciting news for a South Park fan like yours truly, but it doesn't stop there.

Lucas Shaw from the usually very reliable Bloomberg claims that Stone and Parker will use some of their fortunes on another 3D video game in the South Park universe. He doesn't say anything besides that, so we'll just have to wait and see if the duo will team up with Ubisoft again or someone else this time around. Either way, we'll get a ton of South Park for years to come, so consider me very happy.