South Park follows Donald Trump's America-first name changes by renaming to "South America"

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If you've been keeping a keen eye on Gamereactor's World News department, you'll be well aware US President Donald Trump has been working as of late to rename certain major geographical landmarks under a more Americanised moniker. This started when the move was made to adjust the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and was more recently followed by Lake Ontario switching to Lake America. There even seems to be teases that the state of New Mexico could eventually become New America...

What is also clear is these changes have rarely crept out of the United States of America, as most countries still regard them by their 'original' names, even if Google and Apple, among others, have renamed the locations for residents in the USA.

To build on this further, and in their continued effort to parody and poke fun at the Trump administration, South Park's creator Trey Parker and Matt Stone have announced a major change coming to South Park too. Namely, the series is set to be renamed, reflecting the recent moves by Trump.

"Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount -- a Skydance Capitulation."

This name change will come into effect later this month when South Park returns for Season 29. It should be said, this is likely a massive gag that will be touched upon in this coming season of the show, so prepare for South Park to eventually return to its original name when the fun runs its course.