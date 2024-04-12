South Park creators team up with Kendrick Lamar for strange new movie

HQ

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, have been known to leave no stone unturned when it comes to their comedic efforts. Their long-running animated show has been equally praised and criticised for its willingness to comment on and make fun of every issue without holding back.

Now, they're diving into a new musical movie, working alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar. At CinemaCon, it was revealed (thanks, DiscussingFilm), that Parker, Stone, and Lamar's new musical would revolve around a man working as a slave reenactor, who realises that his white partner's ancestors once owned his.

If this were anyone but Parker and Stone, we can imagine few would even get near the project, but the two have found success with musicals in the past. The Book of Mormon won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical, so there's always the chance they strike gold again.