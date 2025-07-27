South Park creators sign a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount

HQ

If you have enjoyed watching South Park as part of your Paramount+ subscription, we have some good news for you. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have reportedly signed a massive streaming deal with Paramount, a deal that will payout a whopping $1.5 billion.

As per The LA Times, the deal is said to be five years in duration, paying out $300 million per year. Alongside ensuring exclusivity of South Park on Paramount+, the deal will see Park Country making 10 new episodes of the show each year, culminating in 50 episodes by the end of the deal.

That's quite a large amount of money for 50 episodes, proving that South Park remains one of the most popular, valuable, and sought-after television franchises on the market.

This also comes as Season 27 of the show just began airing in the U.S. on Paramount+, but surprisingly nowhere else around the world as the main series was pulled from the service recently everywhere outside of America. Hopefully, with this deal locked in, it won't be long until South Park returns and when UK and European fans can watch Season 27 too.