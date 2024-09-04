South Park creators hate the show's first three seasons

HQ

It's impressive to say the least how Trey Parker and Matt Stone have managed to keep South Park alive for 27 long years. Because with its razor-sharp and constantly topical humour, the series has been able to stay afloat and consistently both engaged and entertained.

However, looking back and comparing the show's tentative first seasons with what is now being produced, the contrast is striking, something the show's creators themselves are well aware of. Trey and Matt even wish they could erase the first three seasons of South Park altogether.

The pair revealed this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via CheatSheet) where they said:

"If I had to permanently erase anything from the library, it would basically be anything before season 4. It's just embarrassing to watch. OK, we were, like, 26, 27. But it's like, 'Really?' We thought that was funny? We thought that was well-written? Oh my God, this is terrible"

What do you think of the first three seasons of South Park? Are they as bad as Matt and Trey say?