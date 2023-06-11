South of the Midnight draws inspiration from Arcane for its presentation

Xbox certainly knows how to grab the public's attention. The first games to appear at the Xbox Showcase have been pretty flashy in their cinematic trailers, even if we've seen absolutely nothing of their gameplay systems.

However, we did get to see some interesting details about South of Midnight, the new Xbox-exclusive from Compulsion Games.

In the brief trailer we've been shown, we can already see a female protagonist in pursuit of a giant creature, which she tackles by pulling a strange strand of light from a spinning top, all while this traditional Cajun music from the southern East Coast of the United States plays, perhaps a clue that it will be based on their tradition and folklore. Furthermore, the animation looked like it was taken directly from an episode of Fortiche's Arcane series.

At the moment it has only been confirmed to be coming to PC and Xbox, but South of the Midnight has no release date in sight.