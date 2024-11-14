South of Midnight's release month might have been revealed by mistake

HQ

We've had a lot of news about South of Midnight in the last couple of days, following the release of a lengthy documentary about the development (which you can check out below), as well as further information revealed in interviews. Thanks to that, we now have a lot more insight into the seemingly quirky action adventure, which lets us explore a fantasy version of the American Deep South.

What we don't know, however, is when it will be released. Xbox Game Studios hasn't wanted to be more precise than saying it's coming in 2025, but perhaps we've got a much better indication of the release date thanks to a possible mistake. Microsoft, Compulsion Games and Cook and Becker have announced a massive vinyl edition with the music from the game.

It's called The Art & Music of South of Midnight Box Set, and is described as follows on Cook and Becker's website:

"The Art and Music of South of Midnight Box Set consists of a breathtaking 160-page art book with gold foil and gilded edges and a two-LP vinyl with the full soundtrack of the game presented in a beautiful gatefold—all with original concept art and designs from the production of the game. To further expand upon hero Hazel's magical and mysterious world, the set includes a gorgeous South of Midnight comic book by award winning artist Rob Guillory, an artwork on metal and a Big Game Tours fridge magnet featuring an alligator and an airboat."

Previously it was stated that this massive vinyl collection would be released on April 30, 2025, but after people drew attention to this in media (Pure Xbox and VGC for example) and on social media - it has been mysteriously removed. Our theory is that the label simply didn't know how tricky dates are in the gaming world, and they were asked to remove the information as soon as possible.

Since the soundtrack and a thick artbook aren't likely to be released long before the game is out, this probably means that South of Midnight will be released in March or April.