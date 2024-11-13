South of Midnight's campaign is roughly 15 to 20 hours long

HQ

Yesterday, a massive documentary about South of Midnight was released, where we got to meet the developers and hear more about their thoughts on the promising adventure. They also told us why they chose a fantasy version of the American Deep South as the location for their adventure, and showed us lots of gameplay.

Xbox influencer Parris Lilly had the opportunity to interview the team, who offered more technical details about the adventure. Thanks to this, we now know that the campaign is estimated to be 15-20 hours long, and that the game will run at 60 frames per second for both Xbox Series S and X (the cutscenes are designed to give the illusion of stop motion movies though). Also, the graphics engine used is Unreal Engine 4.

You can check out the entire interview below. South of Midnight will be released next year for PC and Xbox, and it's conveniently included with Game Pass straight from the start.