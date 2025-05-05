South of Midnight's adorable companion Crouton was named after a developer's cat

HQ

One of the scene-stealing characters in Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is without a doubt the adorable companion known as Crouton. This little helper makes combat a tad easier and also makes a difference when it comes to exploration. If you've played the adventure game since it debuted towards the start of April, you will be all too familiar with this but what you may be more unaware about is the origin of Crouton's name.

In a post on X, Compulsion has now announced that Crouton was in fact named after one of the development team member's cat. Specifically, it's narrative writer Zaire Lainer whose feline friend served as the inspiration for the patchwork character, with Compulsion even giving us a glimpse at the real cat counterpart in the post too.

If you haven't yet played South of Midnight on PC or Xbox Series, perhaps through Game Pass, be sure to read our dedicated review of the game to determine if it should be on your to-play list.