English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
South of Midnight

South of Midnight's adorable companion Crouton was named after a developer's cat

It's as they say, art imitates life.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the scene-stealing characters in Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is without a doubt the adorable companion known as Crouton. This little helper makes combat a tad easier and also makes a difference when it comes to exploration. If you've played the adventure game since it debuted towards the start of April, you will be all too familiar with this but what you may be more unaware about is the origin of Crouton's name.

In a post on X, Compulsion has now announced that Crouton was in fact named after one of the development team member's cat. Specifically, it's narrative writer Zaire Lainer whose feline friend served as the inspiration for the patchwork character, with Compulsion even giving us a glimpse at the real cat counterpart in the post too.

If you haven't yet played South of Midnight on PC or Xbox Series, perhaps through Game Pass, be sure to read our dedicated review of the game to determine if it should be on your to-play list.

South of Midnight

Related texts

0
South of MidnightScore

South of Midnight
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Compulsion offers up a grand creative premise that unfortunately lacks when it comes to gameplay.



Loading next content