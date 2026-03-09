South of Midnight will launch on PS5 and Switch 2 at the end of March

HQ

It won't be long before one of Xbox's more recent console exclusives loses its rigid ties to the platform, as Compulsion Games' South of Midnight will be arriving on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 by the end of this month.

Set to launch on the two rival platforms on March 31, this will be just shy of one year of pure Xbox console exclusivity, as South of Midnight originally debuted on PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 8, 2025.

If you haven't played South of Midnight yet and have been curious about Hazel's adventure through a realm inspired by American Deep South folklore, you can read our dedicated review of the game, and also catch how Hazel's voice actress experienced "divine-like circumstances" in being cast in the project.