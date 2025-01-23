South of Midnight to debut on PC and Xbox Series consoles this April

HQ

As part of the ongoing Xbox Developer Direct show, Compulsion Games has just confirmed when we can begin our adventure as Hazel in the upcoming South of Midnight. The promising looking title will be making its debut on PC and Xbox Series X/S systems as soon as April 8, 2025, and on Game Pass on day one too.

For those unaware of what South of Midnight is, this game revolves around Hazel as she is thrust into a realm inhabited by myth and legend, all while attempting to find her mother who was snatched away during a hurricane. In this fictional world, Hazel discovers amazing powers enabled by magical tools that allow her to tap into the Grand Tapestry and Weave the world itself. As for what she does using these powers, the aim is to heal the world and clear the corruption that has been affecting it.

Hazel's Weaving abilities come from using three main tools; the Spindle, two Weaving Hooks, and a Staff. Using these she can attack the various dangerous enemies that inhabit the world, unravelling them and healing them of the corruption that has embedded within them. To aid in this effort, we can expect spells such as Push, Pull, and Weave, which can be combined and used to set up amazing combos that can be further chained as the more fluid Hazel is in battle the more health she regains and the lower her cooldowns end up becoming.

As per the enemies, like the world itself that is inspired by the Deep South with a Gothic twist, we can expect regular rank-and-file enemies that each have unique attacks (like digging Slug Burrows or speedy Ravagers), as well as bosses too, which have a very important role in the level design. Compulsion states that each area is themed after the boss that inhabits it, with the bosses styled after Deep South and Southern Gothic myth and legend. The idea here is to find Echoes that explain a little about the boss' past, and then use those Echoes to help fight, heal, and free the bosses from their torment. While we'll have to wait to learn more about these bigger threats, we do know that two are called Two-Toes Tom and Huggin' Molly. The catfish character (which is actually just called Catfish) is not a boss in the game, in case anyone was wondering.

One of the most unique elements of South of Midnight - aside from its stop-motion-inspired art direction that still promises a hand-crafted approach and a traditional Compulsion signature - is without a doubt the soundtrack that we are told scales and changes depending on the state of a fight. For bosses, for example, we can expect the soundtrack to ramp up and become more fast-paced as the boss fight progresses to reflect its chaotic nature.

Otherwise, it's worth noting that Hazel is upgradable with skills and perks that can adjust how she plays, and that there are several biomes, including flooded farmlands, murky swamps, and Appalachian peaks. Via Xbox Wire, Compulsion also adds that South of Midnight will take players around 10-12 hours to complete.

Needless to say, it looks like we're in store for an excellent looking adventure when South of Midnight makes its arrival on PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 8, as a Game Pass day one addition. For those wanting to register their interest in the game, pre-orders have also opened today, and there will be a early access period meaning many will be able to dive in from April 3.