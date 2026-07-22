South of Midnight takes home top award at Games for Change 2026

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Just over a month ago, nonprofit organisation Games for Change shared the full list of categories and nominees for the 2026 awards ceremony it was hosting in New York on July 21. This ceremony has just come to a close, meaning we now know the various trophy winners across the 14 categories.

For this year's event, there were zero multiple winners, with the top trophy going to Compulsion Games for South of Midnight, with the creative action-adventure title earning the Experience of the Year award. Otherwise, there were several familiar names, including and Roger, Consume Me, EA Sports FC 26, and more.

The full list of winners can be seen below.

Experience of the Year:



South of Midnight



Best in Community Empowerment:



Relooted



Best in Environmental Impact:



Faceminer



Best in Health & Wellness:



ARWell Pro



Best in Impact:



And Roger



Best in Learning:



The Darkest Files



Best in XR & Emerging Media:



A Long Goodbye



Best Narrative:



Consume Me



Best Platform-based Project:



Planet Planners



Best Board or Tabletop Game for Impact:



Ciclo do Poder / Cycle of Power



Vanguard Award:



Jean Panattoni



Industry Leadership Award:



Thatgamecompany



Giving Award:



SpecialEffect



Accessibility Award: