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South of Midnight
South of Midnight takes home top award at Games for Change 2026
The full list of award recipients has been revealed.
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Just over a month ago, nonprofit organisation Games for Change shared the full list of categories and nominees for the 2026 awards ceremony it was hosting in New York on July 21. This ceremony has just come to a close, meaning we now know the various trophy winners across the 14 categories.
For this year's event, there were zero multiple winners, with the top trophy going to Compulsion Games for South of Midnight, with the creative action-adventure title earning the Experience of the Year award. Otherwise, there were several familiar names, including and Roger, Consume Me, EA Sports FC 26, and more.
The full list of winners can be seen below.
Experience of the Year:
- South of Midnight
Best in Community Empowerment:
- Relooted
Best in Environmental Impact:
- Faceminer
Best in Health & Wellness:
- ARWell Pro
Best in Impact:
- And Roger
Best in Learning:
- The Darkest Files
Best in XR & Emerging Media:
- A Long Goodbye
Best Narrative:
- Consume Me
Best Platform-based Project:
- Planet Planners
Best Board or Tabletop Game for Impact:
- Ciclo do Poder / Cycle of Power
Vanguard Award:
- Jean Panattoni
Industry Leadership Award:
- Thatgamecompany
Giving Award:
- SpecialEffect
Accessibility Award:
- EA Sports FC 26