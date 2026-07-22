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South of Midnight

South of Midnight takes home top award at Games for Change 2026

The full list of award recipients has been revealed.

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Just over a month ago, nonprofit organisation Games for Change shared the full list of categories and nominees for the 2026 awards ceremony it was hosting in New York on July 21. This ceremony has just come to a close, meaning we now know the various trophy winners across the 14 categories.

For this year's event, there were zero multiple winners, with the top trophy going to Compulsion Games for South of Midnight, with the creative action-adventure title earning the Experience of the Year award. Otherwise, there were several familiar names, including and Roger, Consume Me, EA Sports FC 26, and more.

The full list of winners can be seen below.

Experience of the Year:


  • South of Midnight

Best in Community Empowerment:


  • Relooted

Best in Environmental Impact:


  • Faceminer

Best in Health & Wellness:


  • ARWell Pro

Best in Impact:


  • And Roger

Best in Learning:


  • The Darkest Files

Best in XR & Emerging Media:


  • A Long Goodbye

Best Narrative:


  • Consume Me

Best Platform-based Project:


  • Planet Planners

Best Board or Tabletop Game for Impact:


  • Ciclo do Poder / Cycle of Power

Vanguard Award:


  • Jean Panattoni

Industry Leadership Award:


  • Thatgamecompany

Giving Award:


  • SpecialEffect

Accessibility Award:


  • EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

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South of MidnightScore

South of Midnight
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Compulsion offers up a grand creative premise that unfortunately lacks when it comes to gameplay.



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